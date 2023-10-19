Al Jazeera debunks Israel's claim that it was a failed Islamic Jihad rocket that killed civilians in the hospital on Tuesday evening.
Where's the US stations and publications, seeing through the BS... oh yeah, we know.; )
Adding the day after I posted this, now the 20th. The following was done probably because of this bu AJ.
The Israeli government has decided to close the Qatari TV channel Al Jazeera in Israel - Izvestia, citing local media.
Radio Kan reports that the Cabinet of Ministers has approved rules allowing the closure.
