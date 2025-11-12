Throwback: Trump accused of raping a woman at Epstein's home

THROWBACK: Trump was accused of raping a woman at Epstein's home

An anonymous woman using the alias ‘Katie Johnson’ sued Donald Trump in 2016, claiming that he raped her in 1994 when she was only 13 at a property belonging to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

But the plaintiff was intimidated into withdrawing the lawsuit and her allegations have never been tested in court.

😤 The case was thwarted right before the US presidential election — suggesting that it could have harmed Trump's chances of winning.

New Epstein files released today: https://oversightdemocrats.house.gov/news/press-releases/house-oversight-committee-releases-jeffrey-epstein-email-correspondence-raising

Israel’s propaganda campaign in the US is FAR bigger than you think

The Israeli government is spending millions on a multi-pronged information campaign targeting Americans using a German subsidiary of French PR giant Havas.

The arrangement appears to be Israel’s way of disguising the campaign’s origins or evading FARA, the law requiring entities acting on behalf of foreign actors to register and disclose funding to determine who’s trying to influence US policy and public opinion.

💵 Haaretz calculates that Havas Media Germany has routed over $100M to the US for tourism promotion alone.

Meanwhile, Clock Tower X, a Trump-linked digital content manager, got $6M to spread pro-Israel content to 50M people a month on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram via Christian media giant Salem.

The operation also seeks to coach Big Tech through a “search and language operation” on Google and the generation of “framing outcomes” in convos with AI chatbots.

😱 A separate $3M campaign pays Show Faith by Work, an evangelical cutout, to counter “declining support for Israel among evangelical Christians” and raise “awareness of Palestinian ties to Hamas and support for terrorism” through “biblically based arguments highlighting the importance of Israel and the Jewish people to Christians.”

That campaign is using geo-tagging tech to map churches and Christian colleges in western US, identifying attendees, tracking and targeting them with ads.

Estimated reach: 12M people.

DC consulting firm Bridges Partners got $1M for Project Esther, paying influencers to spread pro-Israel narratives.

💲 Israel also spent $45M over the last 6 months on Google, YouTube, X and Outbrain ads.

A first for this year? Targeting conservatives, Evangelicals and young Republicans, groups previously assumed to be automatically pro-Israel, amid the Tucker Carlson-led exodus

The kicker? Israel gets billions in aid from the US each year. These campaigns effectively mean the US is paying Israel…to pay lobbyists…to brainwash Americans.







