© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SANDY HOOK: Scott Bennett Interviews Rebecca Carnes
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
2316 views • February 17, 2020
This is Rebecca's Jan. 29, 2020 video-recorded Skype interview with Scott Bennett on Revolution Radio where I discuss my path to awakening, a recent attempt to have the ’smart meter’ removed from my home (and subsequent arrest), and my latest efforts to illuminate the truth in my hometown of Newtown, Connecticut.
Rebecca’s blog: https://r44rebecca.wixsite.com/mysite-1
Please sign my Sandy Hook petition: http://chng.it/4X92Wdqh
Rebecca’s article on Adam/Ryan/MysteryKid yearbook oddities published on James Fetzer’s website: https://bit.ly/3147Xcw
Scott Bennett is a former U.S. Army Special Operations Officer (11th Psychological Operations Battalion, Civil Affairs-Psychological Operations Command) and global psychological warfare/counter-terrorism analyst.
Rebecca’s blog: https://r44rebecca.wixsite.com/mysite-1
Please sign my Sandy Hook petition: http://chng.it/4X92Wdqh
Rebecca’s article on Adam/Ryan/MysteryKid yearbook oddities published on James Fetzer’s website: https://bit.ly/3147Xcw
Scott Bennett is a former U.S. Army Special Operations Officer (11th Psychological Operations Battalion, Civil Affairs-Psychological Operations Command) and global psychological warfare/counter-terrorism analyst.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.