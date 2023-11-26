Create New Account
Blair : "You need to know who's been vaccinated."
Speaking at the WEF in January 2023, former UK PM and touted successor to Klaus Schwab, Tony Blair, asserts the necessity of a "digital infrastructure" for monitoring everybody's vaccination status in the event of a future "pandemic".

"Some of the vaccines that will come on down the line will be multiple, there'll be multiple shots. So you've got to have―for reasons to do with the healthcare more generally, but certainly for a pandemic―you've got to have a proper digital infrastructure."

Blair, has the world's most punchable face.

Source @RealWideAwakeMedia


