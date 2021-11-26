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RFK Jr. “This Is Armageddon, the Final Battle. We Need to Win This One.”
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
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242 views • November 26, 2021
By Jim Hoft
Published November 26, 2021 at 8:15am
thegatewaypundit.com

Description:

James Corbett recently talked with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr of ChildrensHealthDefense.org about his new bestselling book, The Real Anthony Fauci.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/robert-f-kennedy-jr-building-totalitarian-state-armageddon-final-battle-need-win-one-video/

🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10, 11 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥
🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/

http://shotcut.org/

Telegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday

It's amazing the way 'they' have taken the common cold and turned it into an industry, a slavery.

🔥FOR MORE INFO ABOUT LINUX WATCH “Switch to Linux? The Real Privacy OS”
https://odysee.com/@RobBraxmanTech:6/switchtolinux:9?r=6PXb7bAtbG7tB7S3iXPndnUXFsSJTj55

🔥The CCP must be destroyed at all costs it is the cancer destroying the earth.
🔥Jesus Christ will destroy the CCP.
Keywords
new world orderjames corbettrfk jrfaucicovidgreat reset
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