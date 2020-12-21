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Mental Health Screening in Schools Leads to Dangerous Child Drugging
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15 views • December 21, 2020
In 2003, a report to the federal government on “mental health care” recommended that all 52 million American schoolchildren undergo screening for “mental illness.” The report claimed—without a shred of scientific evidence—that “early detection, assessment, and links with treatment” could “prevent mental health problems from worsening….” Today, those recommendations are going into force, state by state. Get the facts and fight back.
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/fact-sheets.html
Message to Parents: What You Can Do about Psychiatry and Psychotropic Drugging of Children https://www.cchr.org/take-action/parents/what-you-can-do.html
Exemption Forms Prior to Mental Health and Psychological Screening or Counseling https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/fact-sheets.html
Message to Parents: What You Can Do about Psychiatry and Psychotropic Drugging of Children https://www.cchr.org/take-action/parents/what-you-can-do.html
Exemption Forms Prior to Mental Health and Psychological Screening or Counseling https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
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