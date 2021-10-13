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Shasta County Citizen Journalist Ep 4 101121
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0 view • October 13, 2021
Show Notes 101121
Rich Gallardo, Lori Bridgeford, MTM studios, Redding, CA.
-- CDC Lab Alert
https://www.dropbox.com/s/5ds7ote8v9wucc2/CDC%20lab%20alert%20july%202021%20as%20of%20dec%2031%202020%20current%20pcr%20test%20abandoned.pdf?dl=0
--CDPH threat letter to schools
https://www.dropbox.com/s/0bv5wo52pr62sak/CDPH%20on%20Universal%20masking%20threats%20to%20school%20082321.pdf?dl=0
-- show FDA “approval” doc
https://www.dropbox.com/s/u3fmfami6krp2nf/FDA%20approval%20of%20Pfizer%20Aug%2023%202021.pdf?dl=0
-- UCRiverside mRna lettuce
https://news.ucr.edu/articles/2021/09/16/grow-and-eat-your-own-vaccines
-- State Superintendent of Public Instruction threatening letter to schools aug 2021
https://www.dropbox.com/s/0bv5wo52pr62sak/CDPH%20on%20Universal%20masking%20threats%20to%20school%20082321.pdf?dl=0
--nearly all Sep covid deaths were vaxxed, play 0:00 to 1:18
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-10-10-nearly-all-covid-deaths-september-fully-vaccinated.html
--Sonoma County youth death report
https://www.dropbox.com/s/ex8rdlgutue5vda/sonoma%20county%20youth%20death%20report%20sep%202021%20snip.JPG?dl=0
--sweden denmark pause vax for under 30 yr olds
https://www.dropbox.com/s/x8bchtws7v5iqhl/sweden%20denmark%20pause%20vax%20due%20to%20myocarditis.JPG?dl=0
END of Notes
Rich Gallardo, Lori Bridgeford, MTM studios, Redding, CA.
-- CDC Lab Alert
https://www.dropbox.com/s/5ds7ote8v9wucc2/CDC%20lab%20alert%20july%202021%20as%20of%20dec%2031%202020%20current%20pcr%20test%20abandoned.pdf?dl=0
--CDPH threat letter to schools
https://www.dropbox.com/s/0bv5wo52pr62sak/CDPH%20on%20Universal%20masking%20threats%20to%20school%20082321.pdf?dl=0
-- show FDA “approval” doc
https://www.dropbox.com/s/u3fmfami6krp2nf/FDA%20approval%20of%20Pfizer%20Aug%2023%202021.pdf?dl=0
-- UCRiverside mRna lettuce
https://news.ucr.edu/articles/2021/09/16/grow-and-eat-your-own-vaccines
-- State Superintendent of Public Instruction threatening letter to schools aug 2021
https://www.dropbox.com/s/0bv5wo52pr62sak/CDPH%20on%20Universal%20masking%20threats%20to%20school%20082321.pdf?dl=0
--nearly all Sep covid deaths were vaxxed, play 0:00 to 1:18
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-10-10-nearly-all-covid-deaths-september-fully-vaccinated.html
--Sonoma County youth death report
https://www.dropbox.com/s/ex8rdlgutue5vda/sonoma%20county%20youth%20death%20report%20sep%202021%20snip.JPG?dl=0
--sweden denmark pause vax for under 30 yr olds
https://www.dropbox.com/s/x8bchtws7v5iqhl/sweden%20denmark%20pause%20vax%20due%20to%20myocarditis.JPG?dl=0
END of Notes
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