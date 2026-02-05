THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 79: The Last War

The prophet Isaiah said there will be no wars during the millennial reign of Jesus and men will not be trained in warfare. That means that all defense industries will become obsolete and there won't be any engineers or skilled workers who know how to manufacture modern weapons.

When Lucifer is freed from the bottomless pit at the end of the thousand years, there won't be time for research and development. The only option will be to develop a military force with simple weapons like bows and arrows, swords, shields and helmets. Earth's last war will be fought using weaponry that dates back to the time of Nimrod, mixed with cargo planes, transport ships and helicopters.

Ezekiel stated that Satan's massive army will converge upon Jerusalem from every direction, only to be smashed by the armed forces of heaven. Lucifer's gambit reaches its conclusion and he receives his just rewards when he is finally thrown into the Lake of Fire.

RLJ-1874 -- AUGUST 21, 2022

