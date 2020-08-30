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Trump 2020 Cruise Rally Portland Oregon! (Part 1)
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111 views • August 30, 2020
Some footage of the amazing Trump 2020 Cruise rally in Portland, OR! Antifa and BLM tried to shut down several intersections but only managed to succeed in downtown. I had some paint thrown at my vehicle, but I easily scrubbed it off later. Hundreds of vehicles attended this event.
Now for the bad news. After dark, Aaron Jay Danielson of Patriot Prayer was shot and killed by Antifa as the last of the caravan left the downtown area. I will upload a video of the shooter as soon as he is arrested by authorities.
Now for the bad news. After dark, Aaron Jay Danielson of Patriot Prayer was shot and killed by Antifa as the last of the caravan left the downtown area. I will upload a video of the shooter as soon as he is arrested by authorities.
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