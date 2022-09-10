An Iran-style Plight Would Be The Worst Nightmare for Communist China

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https://gnews.org/post/p1j3o1c6e
According to Miles Guo’s Grand Live Broadcast on September 4th, Communist China’s regressing into the same status as Iran is in the interests of the United States, but it will bring grave harm to the common Chinese people