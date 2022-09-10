Create New Account
An Iran-style Plight Would Be The Worst Nightmare for Communist China
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gnews.org/post/p1j3o1c6e

According to Miles Guo’s Grand Live Broadcast on September 4th, Communist China’s regressing into the same status as Iran is in the interests of the United States, but it will bring grave harm to the common Chinese people

