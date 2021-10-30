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All NWO "gay mafia elite" Satanist men are women and women are men in inverted transgender bodies
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328 views • October 30, 2021
All Western feminist nations’ millions and millions of “gay mafia elite” fallen angel alien & nephilim alien & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elite women are male spirits in men’s bodies altered to be women, and men are female spirits in women’s bodies altered to be men, and many of them are hermaphrodites with both male & female genitals penis and vagina to rape both human boys and girls. The hidden earth’s matriarchal rulers Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar feminist witches run the world and the human children’s vampire adrenochrome blood harvesting farms.
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (October 2021). Victoria’s Secret company has been forced to “slow disclosure” that their secret is that their models are men and not women. We real Christians had been exposing the inverted sex body elites for ages. Since the real Christians exposed all the secrets of the Western feminist nations’ nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar “gay mafia elite” feminist politician witches and feminist Hollywood witches and feminist idol singer witches and feminist royal family witches and feminist Vatican witches and feminist UN witches and feminist White House witches and feminist corporation witches and feminist CIA NSA MI6 FBI witches and feminist court judges witches and feminist media witches and feminist military witches and feminist college witches and feminist church witches, that all their men are women’s cloned hybrid avatar bodies converted to men’s bodies, and all their women are men’s cloned hybrid avatar bodies converted to women’s bodies, so that is why they Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick “bisexual Draco” “quadsexual Pleiadian” “multisexual Mantis” “hermaphrodite Pleiadian fallen angel” spirit cooking ritual lesbian rape our human girls and gay sodomize our human boys, and that a lot of them have hermaphrodite bodies with both men and women’s genitals penis & vagina, in order to rape both boys and girls, so Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO has been forced to slowly disclose their secrets to get the humans accustomed to the “new normal.” The “inverted male female transgender sex bodies” and the “vaccine passport” will be the new normal of planet earth’s NWO after we real Christians finish our warning and are raptured into heaven, and Satan Lucifer is able to start his NWO.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (October 2021). Victoria’s Secret company has been forced to “slow disclosure” that their secret is that their models are men and not women. We real Christians had been exposing the inverted sex body elites for ages. Since the real Christians exposed all the secrets of the Western feminist nations’ nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar “gay mafia elite” feminist politician witches and feminist Hollywood witches and feminist idol singer witches and feminist royal family witches and feminist Vatican witches and feminist UN witches and feminist White House witches and feminist corporation witches and feminist CIA NSA MI6 FBI witches and feminist court judges witches and feminist media witches and feminist military witches and feminist college witches and feminist church witches, that all their men are women’s cloned hybrid avatar bodies converted to men’s bodies, and all their women are men’s cloned hybrid avatar bodies converted to women’s bodies, so that is why they Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick “bisexual Draco” “quadsexual Pleiadian” “multisexual Mantis” “hermaphrodite Pleiadian fallen angel” spirit cooking ritual lesbian rape our human girls and gay sodomize our human boys, and that a lot of them have hermaphrodite bodies with both men and women’s genitals penis & vagina, in order to rape both boys and girls, so Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO has been forced to slowly disclose their secrets to get the humans accustomed to the “new normal.” The “inverted male female transgender sex bodies” and the “vaccine passport” will be the new normal of planet earth’s NWO after we real Christians finish our warning and are raptured into heaven, and Satan Lucifer is able to start his NWO.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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