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Buffalo, New York Business Owners Stand Up to Cuomo Lockdown Orders; Chase Out Sheriff & Health Dept
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352 views • November 21, 2020
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Steve's Take: WOW! I am so proud of these Patriots. This is exactly what America needs right now people who will stand up to the tyranny and stop this commie madness and all the mad people who push down these unconstitutional "orders".
#Buffalo, #NewYork, #DefyLockdowns
😃 BEST LINE 0:26 "OK. Well youYou need to go have compassion out in the parking lot! This is private property!"
Original video gathered from this link: https://youtu.be/AI_pkvlp2q4
You can donate to Steve and American Patriots for God and Country via PayPal here: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/APGC
Steve's Take: WOW! I am so proud of these Patriots. This is exactly what America needs right now people who will stand up to the tyranny and stop this commie madness and all the mad people who push down these unconstitutional "orders".
#Buffalo, #NewYork, #DefyLockdowns
😃 BEST LINE 0:26 "OK. Well youYou need to go have compassion out in the parking lot! This is private property!"
Original video gathered from this link: https://youtu.be/AI_pkvlp2q4
You can donate to Steve and American Patriots for God and Country via PayPal here: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/APGC
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