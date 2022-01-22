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ZAKAZANE HISTORIE (THE FORBIDDEN STORIES) - Zbrodnia Doskonała (The Perfect Crime)
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20 views • January 22, 2022
The story of the mysterious murder of Marta Rydz, the wife of Marshal Edward Rydz-Śmigły, who moved to Monte Carlo even before the war. You will learn what the motives of the crime could have been and why the French police failed to solve this crime and did not apprehend its perpetrators.
Original video with English Subtitles: https://youtu.be/UCXKs_57o9s
Kanał YouTube (YouTube Channel): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo3xdyhOwPm7F6SSUVEhqKA
Wsparcie finansowe (Financial Support) https://patronite.pl/zakazanehistorie
Ebooki i strona główna (Ebooks and Main Website) www.zakazanehistorie.pl
Original video with English Subtitles: https://youtu.be/UCXKs_57o9s
Kanał YouTube (YouTube Channel): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo3xdyhOwPm7F6SSUVEhqKA
Wsparcie finansowe (Financial Support) https://patronite.pl/zakazanehistorie
Ebooki i strona główna (Ebooks and Main Website) www.zakazanehistorie.pl
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