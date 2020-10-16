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G Edward Griffin Interviews KGB Defector Yuri Bezmenov 1984
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60 views • October 16, 2020
Defector Yuri Bezmenov has some terrifying statements to make that resonate in 2020 more than ever before.
Listen to his prophetic statements and decide for yourself.
#mindcontrol #thinkforyourself #media #truthark
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The truth is here.
Truth ark is a group of free thinkers and freedom lovers looking to share information from all perspectives to learn and raise ourselves up through the lost art of critical thinking.
If you are the type of person that notices the serendipitous nature of life you are not alone. Fake news, science, and statistics are being used to justify global change and inhumane treatment of the communities at large.
This group naturally formed as a small group of diverse individuals that were looking to see if others were noticing the same irregularities. Our group is full of folks from all walks of life; diverse interests, political philosophy, economics, health, space, history and how we perceive consciousness as a whole.
If you would like to connect and talk with other free thinkers we are always looking for more perspective to add to the conversation.
Find us at -
truthark.org
[email protected]
Brighteon - truthark
Insta - @truthark
https://twitter.com/TruthArkInfo
https://www.facebook.com/truthark/
Twitch - TruthArk
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The truth is here.
Truth ark is a group of free thinkers and freedom lovers looking to share information from all perspectives to learn and raise ourselves up through the lost art of critical thinking.
If you are the type of person that notices the serendipitous nature of life you are not alone. Fake news, science, and statistics are being used to justify global change and inhumane treatment of the communities at large.
This group naturally formed as a small group of diverse individuals that were looking to see if others were noticing the same irregularities. Our group is full of folks from all walks of life; diverse interests, political philosophy, economics, health, space, history and how we perceive consciousness as a whole.
If you would like to connect and talk with other free thinkers we are always looking for more perspective to add to the conversation.
Find us at -
truthark.org
[email protected]
Brighteon - truthark
Insta - @truthark
https://twitter.com/TruthArkInfo
https://www.facebook.com/truthark/
Twitch - TruthArk
Listen to his prophetic statements and decide for yourself.
#mindcontrol #thinkforyourself #media #truthark
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The truth is here.
Truth ark is a group of free thinkers and freedom lovers looking to share information from all perspectives to learn and raise ourselves up through the lost art of critical thinking.
If you are the type of person that notices the serendipitous nature of life you are not alone. Fake news, science, and statistics are being used to justify global change and inhumane treatment of the communities at large.
This group naturally formed as a small group of diverse individuals that were looking to see if others were noticing the same irregularities. Our group is full of folks from all walks of life; diverse interests, political philosophy, economics, health, space, history and how we perceive consciousness as a whole.
If you would like to connect and talk with other free thinkers we are always looking for more perspective to add to the conversation.
Find us at -
truthark.org
[email protected]
Brighteon - truthark
Insta - @truthark
https://twitter.com/TruthArkInfo
https://www.facebook.com/truthark/
Twitch - TruthArk
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The truth is here.
Truth ark is a group of free thinkers and freedom lovers looking to share information from all perspectives to learn and raise ourselves up through the lost art of critical thinking.
If you are the type of person that notices the serendipitous nature of life you are not alone. Fake news, science, and statistics are being used to justify global change and inhumane treatment of the communities at large.
This group naturally formed as a small group of diverse individuals that were looking to see if others were noticing the same irregularities. Our group is full of folks from all walks of life; diverse interests, political philosophy, economics, health, space, history and how we perceive consciousness as a whole.
If you would like to connect and talk with other free thinkers we are always looking for more perspective to add to the conversation.
Find us at -
truthark.org
[email protected]
Brighteon - truthark
Insta - @truthark
https://twitter.com/TruthArkInfo
https://www.facebook.com/truthark/
Twitch - TruthArk
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