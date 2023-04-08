The Highwire with Del Bigtree | Dr. Joseph Ladapo Says the CDC is 'Completely Disconnected from Reality'
Dr. Joseph Ladapo Responds to the WHO's New COVID Vaccine Guidance for Children & Disturbing Data From England "It makes it not only senseless, but malicious, to be giving these mRNA COVID-19 vaccines to young men and boys at this point in the pandemic."
"Their house is crumbling and we're going to help speed that along"
@FLSurgeonGen
See article:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/who-quietly-backtracks-and-says-healthy-children-and-teens-are-considered-low-risk-and-do-not-need-covid-19-shot/
https://rumble.com/v2gnajw--dr.-joseph-ladapo-says-the-cdc-is-completely-disconnected-from-reality.html
