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Coach Dave LIVE | 3-23-2022 | WE FOLLOW LIES
Coach Dave LIVE
Coach Dave LIVECheckmark Icon
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70 views • March 23, 2022
Links from Today's Show:

Law Schools in Crisis: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10639581/Yale-law-school-professor-issues-urgent-warning-future-rule-law-US.html 

Content: https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/contend 

Deception: https://bible.knowing-jesus.com/topics/Deception 

2 Corinthians 10: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2+cor+10&;version=KJV

Genesis 1: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=gen+1&;version=KJV

Tierney Real News: https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetwork.com/post/tierney-s-real-news-3-22-22

Nancy Pelosi Video: https://tv.gab.com/channel/redvoicemedia/view/nancy-pelosi-gets-utterly-roasted-live-623475396c001099954a51bf 

Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.

Video Membership Site - https://coachdavelive.video

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop
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