Why Real Estate Projects Are Turning to District Cooling for Sustainability

More real estate projects are adopting district cooling to achieve sustainable and cost-efficient cooling. This video explains the main advantages of district cooling system solutions, such as improved energy efficiency, lower operating costs, and dependable performance. It also shows how centralized cooling helps developers save space and support greener building practices.