🚨ITS HAPPENING🚨 Watch the PANIC as Goldman back pedals for Biden

🚨ITS HAPPENING🚨

Biden’s de facto lawyer Rep. Daniel Goldman is visually shaken, sweaty and in PANIC after hearing Devon Archer’s testimony.

Goldman admits Joe DID coordinate with Hunter's business associates but he was just to “say hi”





Watch the PANIC!





BREAKING 🔥: “I Think “It’s SAFE TO SAY?”





REP. GOLDMAN (D-NY): “Hunter may have put his father on the phone with any number of different people & they never once spoke about any business dealings. As he described it, it was all casual conversation — niceties, the weather, what’s going on...”





Devon Archer just testified that Joe Biden met with the Moscow mayor’s billionaire wife Elena Baturina in spring 2014 before she wired $3.5 million to Hunter Biden.





Baturina is the same Russian oligarch the Biden regime refused to sanction.





If you are looking for how the Biden family’s corruption compromises U.S. national security, look no further. This is real Russian collusion.





