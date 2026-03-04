The diplomatic process was a sham — Iran's Deputy FM

Esmail Baghaei responds to Netanyahu's admission that the decision to attack Iran was made before Trump's second term. (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/65923)

"All this negotiation, this diplomatic process has been a sham. It has been a sort of deception... They just wanted to find an excuse."

He says that Iran negotiated in good faith for 9 months, twice attempting dialogue.

"At the end of the day, they betrayed diplomacy."