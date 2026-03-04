© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The diplomatic process was a sham — Iran's Deputy FM
Esmail Baghaei responds to Netanyahu's admission that the decision to attack Iran was made before Trump's second term. (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/65923)
"All this negotiation, this diplomatic process has been a sham. It has been a sort of deception... They just wanted to find an excuse."
He says that Iran negotiated in good faith for 9 months, twice attempting dialogue.
"At the end of the day, they betrayed diplomacy."