BGMCTV THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY OF THE PARABLES 002

BGMCTV THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY OF THE PARABLES 002

THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY A HEBREW LOOK AT YESHUA'S PARABLES 002

Most of the parables of YESHUA are found in the three synoptic gospels (Mattiyahu (Mat), Mark, and Luke). Only one parable (in three parts) is found in the gospel of Yochanan (John). How many parables of YESHUA are there? A difficult question. The Catholic Encyclopedia lists 33 parables. The NIV Study Bible lists 40, There are different answers to this question as sometimes categorizing a parable is subjective. As some count a little over 100 parables in the Bible, others perceive more than 250. As far as the parables of YESHUA which are found in the four synoptic Gospel books, there are over 30, with most agreeing on 38-39 different parables.



