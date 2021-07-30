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ATTACKS ON AMERICA AND ISRAEL : DEFUND THE POLICE, FREE PALESTINE!
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From The United West's Inside Israel Report by Damon Rosen
#MakeAmericaTHINKAgain #VoteIntelligently
The BLM Movement is lying to you, about America and about Israel. White cops aren't hunting down unarmed black men. IDF soldiers aren't hunting down Arabs. The same people that hate America, hate Israel.
Please HELP us continue our work:
Donations: https://www.theunitedwest.org/donate/
We appreciate any support you can provide. Thank you!
America… CHECK THIS OUT: https://www.armyfortrump.com/
Please share our work with friends and family!
How to find more about us:
Website: https://www.theunitedwest.org/
Parler: https://www.parler.com/profile/TheUnitedWest/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theunitedwest/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheUnitedWest
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/theunitedwest
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwtheunitedwestorg/
Contact: [email protected]
#MakeAmericaTHINKAgain #VoteIntelligently
The BLM Movement is lying to you, about America and about Israel. White cops aren't hunting down unarmed black men. IDF soldiers aren't hunting down Arabs. The same people that hate America, hate Israel.
Please HELP us continue our work:
Donations: https://www.theunitedwest.org/donate/
We appreciate any support you can provide. Thank you!
America… CHECK THIS OUT: https://www.armyfortrump.com/
Please share our work with friends and family!
How to find more about us:
Website: https://www.theunitedwest.org/
Parler: https://www.parler.com/profile/TheUnitedWest/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theunitedwest/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheUnitedWest
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/theunitedwest
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwtheunitedwestorg/
Contact: [email protected]
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