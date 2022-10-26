BREAKING NEWS !!! PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - DR. RIMA E. LAIBOW - CO HOST RALPH FUCETOLA AND GUEST JAMES ROGUSKI 26TH OCT 2022

PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - DR. RIMA E. LAIBOW - CO HOST RALPH FUCETOLA AND GUEST JAMES ROGUSKI 26TH OCT 2022
http://peopleforpeople.ning.com/
James Roguski and Dr Rima take you into the secret negotiations going on today in Geneva to take away your freedom, and give it to WHO in a move to institute a world tyranny.DR. RIMA E. LAIBOW (MD)
TUESDAY 11 PM UK - 3 PM PACIFIC - 5 PM CENTRAL - 6 PM EASTERN
Rima E. Laibow, M.D. is Medical Director of the Natural Solutions Foundation. She is a graduate of Albert Einstein College of Medicine (1970) who believes passionately in the right of Americans to choose their own health paths. She has practiced drug-free, natural medicine for 50 years by seeking the underlying cause of every illness and ailment and treating that root cause.
http://www.opensourcetruth.com/
http://www.opensourcetruth.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/SingingPig-ebook-9-19-22.pdf
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/screw-the-who
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/pandemic-of-the-vaxxinated
https://preventgenocide2030.org/
http://reparti.free.fr/schwab2020.pdf
https://thenhf.com/resources/covid-19-the-science-we-should-know/
