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The Most Effective Boswellia Supplements In The World
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51 views • April 23, 2021
Boswellia serrata has been traditionally used in folk medicine for centuries to treat various chronic inflammatory diseases. The most well known practitioners using boswellic acids come from Ayurvedic healers in India. These acids derive from the resin of Boswellia trees known as frankincense. I am about to show you why this particular substance is such a great anti-inflammatory agent and which boswellia supplements are the very best out there for your specific needs.
Boswellic acids are 11-keto-β-boswellic acid (KBA) and 3-acetyl-11-keto-β-boswellic acid (AKBA) α-Boswellic acid (αBA) and its isomer β-Boswellic acid (β-BA) Acetyl-α-Boswellic and Acetyl-β-Boswellic acid. Boswellic acids are able to inhibit pro-inflammatory enzymes such as 5-lipoxygenase. AKBA showing the most potent effect.
Research has shown great promise with boswellia against lung and bronchial issues, neurological problems, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, some cancers, wound healing, asthma, anxiety, mood, ulcerative colitis, and irritable bowel syndrome.
Now there are a lot of boswellia supplements out on the market today. I’d say it’s one of the more confusing supplements to shop for with all of the different standardizations and trademarked formulas. You have just the regular full spectrum boswellia resin, various standardized extracts, the phytosome form, Boswellin, 5-Loxin, and ApresFlex formerly called Aflapin. There may be some other trademarked brands as well. But these are boswellia products you are most likely to see. I will go over the pros and cons of each.
The dosing guidelines are generally 300-500 mg 2-3 times per day. But this can vary depending on what condition you are taking it for. For example, the Arthritis Foundation recommends 300-400 mg 3 times per day but you would need a much higher dose than this for irritable bowel diseases. Boswellia can be a powerful remedy when it is taken correctly and in the most bioavailable forms. And it’s certainly a safer long term option than non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen or acetaminophen. Please share this video with people you think can benefit from boswellia. Click that like button and subscribe if you haven’t already. Until next time, stay healthy everyone.
ApresFlex https://amzn.to/35Tq6ef
Boswellia Phytosome https://amzn.to/2Y2KwyL
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/supplementalsense/
Twitter https://twitter.com/SupplementalSe1
Boswellic acids are 11-keto-β-boswellic acid (KBA) and 3-acetyl-11-keto-β-boswellic acid (AKBA) α-Boswellic acid (αBA) and its isomer β-Boswellic acid (β-BA) Acetyl-α-Boswellic and Acetyl-β-Boswellic acid. Boswellic acids are able to inhibit pro-inflammatory enzymes such as 5-lipoxygenase. AKBA showing the most potent effect.
Research has shown great promise with boswellia against lung and bronchial issues, neurological problems, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, some cancers, wound healing, asthma, anxiety, mood, ulcerative colitis, and irritable bowel syndrome.
Now there are a lot of boswellia supplements out on the market today. I’d say it’s one of the more confusing supplements to shop for with all of the different standardizations and trademarked formulas. You have just the regular full spectrum boswellia resin, various standardized extracts, the phytosome form, Boswellin, 5-Loxin, and ApresFlex formerly called Aflapin. There may be some other trademarked brands as well. But these are boswellia products you are most likely to see. I will go over the pros and cons of each.
The dosing guidelines are generally 300-500 mg 2-3 times per day. But this can vary depending on what condition you are taking it for. For example, the Arthritis Foundation recommends 300-400 mg 3 times per day but you would need a much higher dose than this for irritable bowel diseases. Boswellia can be a powerful remedy when it is taken correctly and in the most bioavailable forms. And it’s certainly a safer long term option than non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen or acetaminophen. Please share this video with people you think can benefit from boswellia. Click that like button and subscribe if you haven’t already. Until next time, stay healthy everyone.
ApresFlex https://amzn.to/35Tq6ef
Boswellia Phytosome https://amzn.to/2Y2KwyL
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/supplementalsense/
Twitter https://twitter.com/SupplementalSe1
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