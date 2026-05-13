Sheila Holm LIVE. Tump's New Note: Federal Victory! B2T Show, May 12, 2026

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Discover recent episodes uploaded on May 11: Cyanide or Cure? The Seed Controversy - Why Naturopathy Works: The Missing Piece - More https://go.faithnfreedom.social/episo...





Get the Bible Study Guide for the most recent teaching: Day 6: Antisemitism: The Oldest Hatred — What It Is and What the Bible Says https://go.faithnfreedom.social/atg-a...





See the latest words from the Lord:

The Lion of Judah Is About to Roar: Focus on Your Calling: https://go.faithnfreedom.social/atg-a...

Enjoy the Ride: God's Word on Chaos, Faith, and Your Calling: https://go.faithnfreedom.social/atg-a...





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