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New Zealand Prime Minister Makes Chilling Vaxx Proclamation
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348 views • November 04, 2021
https://rumble.com/vooj81-new-zealand-prime-minister-makes-chilling-vaxx-proclamation.html
Jacinda Ardern announced that New Zealand will be divided into two classes of people. The Vaxxed, who will have some freedoms, vs the Unvaxxed, who will have NONE. Ardern also said the government will be the ONLY source of "truth" from here moving forward, and that any and all other information is not to be considered credible. DeAnna Lorraine joined "The Stew Peters Show" with the video of Ardern's totalitarian proclamation.
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Jacinda Ardern announced that New Zealand will be divided into two classes of people. The Vaxxed, who will have some freedoms, vs the Unvaxxed, who will have NONE. Ardern also said the government will be the ONLY source of "truth" from here moving forward, and that any and all other information is not to be considered credible. DeAnna Lorraine joined "The Stew Peters Show" with the video of Ardern's totalitarian proclamation.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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