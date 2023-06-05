Alexander Dugin, a Russian Philosopher - Network Warfare - "We are dealing with the global "soft power”

Alexander Dugin, a Russian philosopher"We are dealing with the global "soft power For those that don't know, Alexander Dugin and his daughter are/were on the Ukrainian Kill List. His daughter was murdered by Ukrainian militants. His car had a bomb placed on the car. He decided to ride with someone else, and his daughter drove his car. He saw his daughter, Darya Dugina murdered, as his car exploded killing her last year, that was most likely meant to kill him.