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The clintons, the Red Cross, the boxes of billions in cash !
The truth and only the truth
The truth and only the truth
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651 views • February 27, 2021
Do you remember this video? The average person does not have a clue about any of these things...

Red Cross
"The Seven Fundamental principles of the Red Cross. Humanity, Impartiality, Neutrality, Independence, Voluntary service, Unity, Universality" HAHAHAHAHA

This looks very impartial and sure looks very independent , you cannot get more Universal than Money Laundering on a massive scale or human trafficking cash?
The Clintons, The Red Cross & BOXES OF BILLIONS IN CASH

The ICRC, obviously, claims the logos on the boxes are fake and they have nothing to do with the tens of millions of dollars seen in this video. Given the history of the American Red Cross victimizing the people of Haiti AND Texas, and given the Clinton Foundation’s activities in Haiti, Nigeria and Hillary’s role specifically in toppling Gaddafi in Libya, we wonder if there’s more to the story… EXPOSE & DISMANTLE THE CABAL

Greece translation

Θυμάστε αυτό το βίντεο; Ο μέσος άνθρωπος δεν έχει ιδέα για κανένα από αυτά τα πράγματα ...

Ερυθρός Σταυρός
"Οι επτά θεμελιώδεις αρχές του Ερυθρού Σταυρού. Ανθρωπότητα, αμεροληψία, ουδετερότητα, ανεξαρτησία, εθελοντική υπηρεσία, ενότητα, καθολικότητα"

Αυτό φαίνεται πολύ αμερόληπτο και σίγουρα φαίνεται πολύ ανεξάρτητο, δεν μπορείτε να αποκτήσετε πιο καθολικό από το ξέπλυμα χρημάτων σε μαζική κλίμακα ή σε μετρητά διακίνησης ανθρώπων;
Οι Κλίντον, ο Ερυθρός Σταυρός & τα κουτιά των δισεκατομμυρίων σε μετρητά

Το ICRC, προφανώς, ισχυρίζεται ότι τα λογότυπα στα κουτιά είναι ψεύτικα και δεν έχουν καμία σχέση με δεκάδες εκατομμύρια δολάρια που εμφανίζονται σε αυτό το βίντεο.

Δεδομένης της ιστορίας του Αμερικανικού Ερυθρού Σταυρού που θυματοποιεί τους ανθρώπους της Αϊτής και του Τέξας, και δεδομένης της δραστηριότητας του Ιδρύματος Κλίντον στην Αϊτή, τη Νιγηρία και τον ρόλο της Χίλαρι ειδικά για την ανατροπή του Καντάφι στη Λιβύη, αναρωτιόμαστε αν υπάρχουν περισσότερα για την ιστορία…
Keywords
clintonpropagandanwowwg1wgatrusttheplanqanonstrusttheprocess
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