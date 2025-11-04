18+ Settlers filmed torturing lambs in a Palestinian-owned pen in the West Bank

Israeli settlers were filmed torturing lambs which belonged to Palestinians in the West Bank.

Gouged their eyes out. Smashed them with cinder blocks. Beat them to death in front of their mothers.

Lambs.

It’s not the most evil thing the Israelis have done. Not by a long shot. Hell, all of human civilization subjects animals to cruel abuses every minute of every day through the horrors of factory farming.

But this particular incident shines a special sort of light into exactly what’s going on behind Israeli eyes over there in that sadistic society.

Source : https://caitlinjohnstone.com.au/2025/11/04/they-tortured-lambs-in-the-west-bank/

