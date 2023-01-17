Mathew Crawford: Chaos Agents in the Medical Freedom Movement

The use of "controlled opposition" along with tactics of psychological manipulation is an old and tried way of undermining the adversary. Today, there are strong indications that the medical freedom movement that emerged in response to harmful Covid pandemic policies is being intentionally destabilized and discredited.In this interview with The New American, Mathew Crawford of Rounding the Earth describes strategies and tactics used by the "chaos agents," illustrating them with examples of the infiltration of the truckers’ Freedom Convoy, peculiarities with the presentation of the military medical data, the January 6, 2021 events, and the sensationalist documentary Died Suddenly.

Mr. Crawford contends that the only forces capable of setting this and other parts of the anti-freedom agenda into motion are financial and military elites that have the necessary infrastructure in place to run psychological operations and that control two major sources of power: money and weapons.

