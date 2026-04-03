Iran's IRGC says they have targeted the USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 Ghadr missiles as part of the 91st wave of Operation True Promise 4

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▶️ Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says they have targeted the USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 Ghadr missiles as part of the 91st wave of Operation True Promise 4.
🔹 Iran's IRGC has also struck the secret gathering of American flight engineers and fighter pilots outside one of the US bases in the UAE using ballistic missiles.
Source @PressTV