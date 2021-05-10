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Dit snappen de videres niet. Tunnelvisie en leider volgen is wat zij doen.
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1 view • May 10, 2021
Zelfs goede uitleg, zoals deze clip, zul je bij videre niet vinden. 1 van de redenen dat ik er weg ben.
Eenzijdig, close-minded people die alles afzeiken dat niet zo denkt als degene die zij volgen.
Eenzijdig, close-minded people die alles afzeiken dat niet zo denkt als degene die zij volgen.
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