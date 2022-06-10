Thalidomide Scandal: A Reflection of Morals in the Pharmaceutical Industry?

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Scandals in the pharmaceutical industry are not uncommon. A sad example is the Contergan scandal from 1961. The drug was touted as “absolutely safe” and “well tolerated”, but the consequences were severe. Is a new scandal brewing with Covid vaccinations?
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