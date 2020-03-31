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Part 8: How to Make a Small Batch of MMS
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2209 views • March 31, 2020
In this video, I will show how to calculate the amounts of sodium chlorite (MMS) and distilled water that are needed to make a small batch of MMS. In the comments, some have said that they want to make 100 gram or smaller batches so this video shows how to make those calculations.
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