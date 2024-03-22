Create New Account
Is a high sugar diet ok for diabetics? The ADA thinks it is. "health experts"? (small reaction rant)
DC Learning to Live
Lets take a quick look at the so called "Health experts"


Cinnamon Flan

https://www.diabetesfoodhub.org/recipes/cinnamon-flan.html

Peanut butter and chocolate drops

https://www.diabetesfoodhub.org/recipes/no-bake-peanut-butter-chocolate-bites.html?home-category_id=18

healthy fast food, with diet sodas

https://diabetes.org/food-nutrition/eating-healthy/healthy-choices-fast-food




#diabetes #weightloss #carnivorediet #health

healthnutritiondiabetescarnivoredietweight losssugarcarnivore dietwell beingcarnivore community

