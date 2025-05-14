Asking College Students, "Are We Truly Free?" - EMPOWER THE ERA

Unlock the minds of the next generation-join us as we go to the USF campus and ask college students the big question: Are we truly free? In this eye-opening street interview, we dive deep into what freedom means in today’s world, exploring everything from student life, social pressures, and technology to politics and personal dreams. Their unfiltered answers will surprise you, challenge your perspective, and spark conversation about what it really means to be empowered in our era.

Thanks to Ahmed from Civil Offense for collaborating: https://www.youtube.com/@civiloffense/

All my links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth





🔔 Subscribe for more thought-provoking content and join the movement to #EmpowerTheEra

👇 Drop your thoughts in the comments: What does freedom mean to YOU? Is it real, or just an illusion?





If you enjoyed this video, check out our playlist on student perspectives and social issues. Don’t forget to like, share, and subscribe for more campus conversations!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QBJX__Nsnxg&list=PLpgpMJ3yOnbIyku2DNj2veeTjE4URtR_U





#CollegeStudents #StreetInterviews #StudentVoices #CampusLife #EmpowerTheEra #usf