Rosa Koire Warned Us To What Was Coming & Told Us What To Do

Rosa Koire passed away May 31, 2021 just 11 days after she was admitted to Kaiser Hospital in Santa Rosa CA due to difficulty breathing. She tested negative for Covid-19. A CAT scan showed that she was suffering from a pulmonary embolism and revealed metastatic lung cancer, a big surprise. She had just recently returned from a long stay at her favorite place in Mexico where she lived part-time for many years. She was so full of life; her sudden passing came as a shock to both friends and family.

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Rosa received the best of care at the hospital, despite the fact that her illness was too advanced to be treatable. She faced her final days bravely, accepting her terminal condition with grace and courage. The love she exuded was felt by everyone around her. Before she died, she made peace with God and ensured us all that she would be fine.





