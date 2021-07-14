Starvation becoming present; areas of the US

Since only a few people have ever witnessed Starvation consuming life forms including humans; so few know what starvation is compared to- Once something is starved to near death and regains, that life form never gets enough to eat again and will eat when anything is available after their experiences- The American Indians were starved, and their food and water sources were destroyed and this is now happening again in the US to all those who don't give a fuc about what happened to the Indians or anything else for the matter BUTT ! you will experience new sorrows as your time goes on, and you most likely will get hungry and there will be little or nothing left that is eatable, because you didn't say shit, or do shit about this when it was happening- So most will get what's coming to them for not giving a shit-