08.10.24: Brumate Hopsulator Bott'l Temperature Retention Test.

* Please pardon the brukkake after the inversions, these things happen ;)
So I grabbed this on sale from their site. The sale is still on if you're interested.
It's listed at $17.95 + S&H. Took about 7 business days to get here.
I can't say that these bad products. She held a good temp for 30 minutes at 106°f.
While Mili is a Yeti girl I do love my brumates even if they are made in China.
Thanks for coming by.
Hope you're having a good weekend
Skal!
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
