NYC Ripe For Destruction-Ripe For Conversion [Still Small Voice] ✝

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Thanks to Still Small Voice
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Spread the devotion of the Hour of Mercy to the end of the Earth
[It is my desire that all my faithful, at 3:00 PM, gather in prayer, pray my Rosary of Mercy and ask for the salvation of souls, especially the more distant from God]
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/spread-the-devotion-of-the-hour-of-mercy-to-the-end-of-the-earth/
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Do you enjoy seeing messages from Jesus???
These messages are also posted on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/still-small-voice/
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Nuclear Warhead in an abandoned New York subway
Veronica Lueken - And Jesus is now telling me to look down. I'm looking down, and it appears to be a subway station, but there's no one. I know, I recognize tracks going into a tunnel. There's no one about in this tunnel. I seem to feel that is has been discarded as a major network for the trains. Now, Our Lady and Jesus now are standing at my side. I'm standing with Them on the platform. And Jesus says:
Jesus - "Look, My child, what is coming in..."
Veronica - And there on the tracks - it's made of wheels - there's a carting, some type of a carting - train - like board. And on this - I know, - I know it's a bomb, a very large bomb, and it has a point, like a V - shape upside down, pointed type of nozzle, or whatever you'd call it. I don't know the mechanics of bombs or anything, but I know it's a bomb.
And the Jesus touched His lips. He said: "Warhead! A Warhead!"
"It's an underground tunnel that's not being used for transporting the passengers at this time. It's been abandoned. But it has made, said Jesus, an ideal parking place for a major destructive force that man has created - a missile." (3-26-83)
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These messages are also posted on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stillsmallvoice
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Nuclear War Between Russia and the U.S. Would Cause 5 Billion to Starve
https://www.tldm.org/news55/nuclear-war-between-russia-and-the-us-would-cause-5-billion-to-starve.html