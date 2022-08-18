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NYC Ripe For Destruction-Ripe For Conversion [Still Small Voice] ✝
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
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41 views • August 18, 2022

Thanks to Still Small Voice

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Spread the devotion of the Hour of Mercy to the end of the Earth

[It is my desire that all my faithful, at 3:00 PM, gather in prayer, pray my Rosary of Mercy and ask for the salvation of souls, especially the more distant from God]

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/spread-the-devotion-of-the-hour-of-mercy-to-the-end-of-the-earth/

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Do you enjoy seeing messages from Jesus???

These messages are also posted on Bitchute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/still-small-voice/

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Nuclear Warhead in an abandoned New York subway 


Veronica Lueken - And Jesus is now telling me to look down. I'm looking down, and it appears to be a subway station, but there's no one. I know, I recognize tracks going into a tunnel. There's no one about in this tunnel. I seem to feel that is has been discarded as a major network for the trains. Now, Our Lady and Jesus now are standing at my side. I'm standing with Them on the platform. And Jesus says:
    Jesus - "Look, My child, what is coming in..."
    Veronica - And there on the tracks - it's made of wheels - there's a carting, some type of a carting - train - like board. And on this - I know, - I know it's a bomb, a very large bomb, and it has a point, like a V - shape upside down, pointed type of nozzle, or whatever you'd call it. I don't know the mechanics of bombs or anything, but I know it's a bomb.
And the Jesus touched His lips. He said: "Warhead! A Warhead!"
    "It's an underground tunnel that's not being used for transporting the passengers at this time. It's been abandoned. But it has made, said Jesus, an ideal parking place for a major destructive force that man has created - a missile." (3-26-83)

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These messages are also posted on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stillsmallvoice

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Nuclear War Between Russia and the U.S. Would Cause 5 Billion to Starve

https://www.tldm.org/news55/nuclear-war-between-russia-and-the-us-would-cause-5-billion-to-starve.html







Keywords
repentnew york cityfastpraypenancedestruction is imminentmove awayget out of town
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy