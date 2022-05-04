© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Your Arm by Arnwyn
More music at www.arnwyn.com
High quality audio download: https://soundcloud.com/arnwyn
Vaccine microscope slide images from www.lifeoftheblood.com
Thanks to the following Pexels artists:
SHVETS production
Pressmaster
cottonbro
Pavel Danilyuk
Vlada Karpovich
Matthias Groeneveld
Video by Yaroslav Shuraev
Ivan Khmelyuk
Nataliya Vaitkevich
Olya Kobruseva
Kelly L
Video by ArtHouse Studio
Sora Shimazaki
RODNAE Productions
Luciann Photography
Tima Miroshnichenko
carlos-bedoya-buenaño
kmeel stocsk
Bill Gates image from the document "What You Are Not Being Told (This is Just the “Tip of the Iceberg”)" Irucka EmbrI. Figure 1: Bill Gates: A Man of Contagious Infuence!: https://www.marktaliano.net
Covid 19 injections UK Yellow Card data: https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org