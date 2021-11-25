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I saw the Tribulation - Ken Peters (May 2000) 11/25/2021
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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Ken Peters received a dream over 35 years ago the night he was called to be a Prophet. This is the only time he has ever told of this dream ANYWHERE! He lived through the first three and one-half years of the tribulation until he was beheaded with a scimitar sword in a face-up position. He tells what it was like for Christians. Christians were monitored by their TV’s that saw and heard them in their own home! He was shown what the Mark of the Beast looks like. What the Antichrist looks like, and how he spreads his message on large building-size screens. Many events in his dream have already come to pass confirming it’s accuracy. Out of the 150 speakers, and 300 DVD’s we have made in the last 22 years this DVD continues to be a favorite that people continue to watch again for such amazing details of the future.

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