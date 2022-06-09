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Chuck Schumer Threatened Justice Kavanagh; Now A Democrat Showed Up Kavanaghs House With A Gun
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10 views • June 09, 2022
Owen Shroyer calls out the leftists hypocrisy as top Dems threaten Republican leaders after the latest assassination attempt on Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh.
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/cnn-downplays-kavanaugh-assassination-attempt-blames-both-sides-of-abortion-debate/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/armed-man-arrested-outside-brett-kavanaughs-house-planned-to-kill-supreme-court-justice/
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Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/cnn-downplays-kavanaugh-assassination-attempt-blames-both-sides-of-abortion-debate/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/armed-man-arrested-outside-brett-kavanaughs-house-planned-to-kill-supreme-court-justice/
Help Support The Infowar and Get Your Limited Edition Apparel Today AT COST!
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