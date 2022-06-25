Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 9:00, June 25, 2022 - Eng, Full Text

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine ( June 25, 2022)





▫️The enemy continues suffering considerable losses.





💥High-precision attacks launched by Russian Aerospace Forces at Megateks zinc plant facilities in Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic) has resulted in the elimination of up to 80 Polish mercenaries, 20 armoured combat vehicles and 8 Grad multiple rocket-launching systems (MRLS).





▫️Over 300 Ukrainian servicemen and foreign mercenaries, as well as 35 units of equipment have been eliminated near Nikolayev.





▫️Refusals to fulfil assigned tasks continue to occur in Ukrainian army and territorial defence units.





▪️Personnel of 64th Battalion from 103rd Territorial Defence Brigade located in Lvov has refused to redeploy to operations area in Donbass due to being manned by untrained reservists and lack of heavy armament.





▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.





💥✈️Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralised manpower and military equipment in 284 areas, 2 munitions, missiles and artillery armament depots near Volcheyarovka (Lugansk People's Republic), as well as artillery and mortar units in 43 areas.





💥Within counter-battery warfare towards Donetsk, high-precision attacks launched by Russian Aerospace Forces have neutralised: 8 Uragan MRLS artillery plattoons near Kurakhovo, Ukrainsk, Novosyolovka Vtoraya, Vozdvizhenka and 2 artillery plattoons near Ukrainsk and Yasnobrodovka that had been shelling Donetsk and other settlements of the Donetsk People's Republic.





💥Attacks launched by aviation, missile troops and artillery have resulted in the elimination of over 780 nationalists, 8 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 3 Uragan MRLS combat vehicles,

10 field artillery cannons and mortars, 13 special vehicles.





💥Russian air defence means have destroyed 21 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Popasnaya, Kapitanovo (Lugansk People's Republic), Andreyevka, Barvenkovo, Bolshiye Prokhody, Velikaya Kamyshevakha, Verbovka, Donetskoye, Dolgenkoye, Izyum, Maliye Prokhody, Malaya Kamyshevakha, Olkhovatka, Chervoniy Shakhtyor (Kharkov region), Pyatikhatka (Dnepropetrovsk region), Bobroviy Kut, Malaya Seideminukha, Molodyozhnoye (Kherson region) and near Snake Island.





💥1 Tochka-U ballistic missile has been intercepted near Molodyozhnoye (Kherson region) and 16 MRLS projectiles near Brazhkovka, Glinskoye, Dolgenkoye (Kharkov region), Avdeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic) and near Snake Island.





📊In total, 213 airplanes and 132 helicopters, 1,355 unmanned aerial vehicles, 350 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,797 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 670 combat vehicles equipped with multiple rocket-launching systems, 3,012 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 3,848 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.