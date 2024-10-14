We can stop the cancers if we stop the shots!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

Paul Brooker: I interviewed a gentleman this week. He said cancer rates are almost to one in two. Almost half the population is going to get cancer.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Yeah, they don't have to, if we stop all these shots, I mean everything on TV and all these bioweapons, people are injecting themselves. Oh, go by Flumist. No, that'll destroy your brain, and yet they deny you Paximmune type 1 Interferon, cover of Time Magazine, 1980 I guarantee you it will come back along with true medicine, true healing in your food, as we've talked about, and your health savings accounts will cover it. These are covered by insurance, and so is Paximmune, bovine interferon. And I didn't say Paxlovid, which they named that way. They shut down bovine interferon 40 years ago when it cured AIDS the first time.

We got this. But all we have to do is make sure we get them out of office. Clean up our land, clean up our air, clean up our water.

