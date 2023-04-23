https://gettr.com/post/p2f4vlabb18
April 22, 2023, Ava interviews Bill Robinson on @NFSCSpeaks
Ava showed a map of the locations of the CCP’s secret police station around the world collected and reported by an anti-CCP human rights platform.
2023年4月22日，@NFSCSpeaks 节目中，Ava采访 @BillRobinson
Ava展示了某反共人权组织收集报告的关于中共在全世界的秘密警察局的地点的地图。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #BillRobinson #ccpsecretpolicestations #takedowntheccp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.