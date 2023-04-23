Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ava showed a map of the locations of the CCP’s secret police station around the world collected and reported by an anti-CCP human rights platform
9 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2f4vlabb18

April 22, 2023, Ava interviews Bill Robinson on @NFSCSpeaks

Ava showed a map of the locations of the CCP’s secret police station around the world collected and reported by an anti-CCP human rights platform.

2023年4月22日，@NFSCSpeaks 节目中，Ava采访 @BillRobinson

Ava展示了某反共人权组织收集报告的关于中共在全世界的秘密警察局的地点的地图。

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #BillRobinson #ccpsecretpolicestations #takedowntheccp


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket