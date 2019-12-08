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Cell Phones Causing Head Injuries and the Mouses New Movie "MAY" Cause Seizures
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16 views • December 08, 2019
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Sources
https://apnews.com/4ce1e4debd9696322fef03af03319a1d
https://www.msn.com/en-us/movies/news/disney-warns-star-wars-the-rise-of-skywalker-effects-could-cause-seizures/ar-BBXSG76?ocid=spartandhp
https://www.theverge.com/2019/12/5/20996107/iphone-cellphone-head-injuries-more-common
New to Dlive, sign up here https://dlive.tv?ref=dlive-23364632
Join the Fallout Shelter Discord and Share your sky https://discord.gg/Sq6BeMP
Follow Fallout on censorwars.com https://www.censorwars.com/FalloutShelter
or send email to [email protected]
Sources
https://apnews.com/4ce1e4debd9696322fef03af03319a1d
https://www.msn.com/en-us/movies/news/disney-warns-star-wars-the-rise-of-skywalker-effects-could-cause-seizures/ar-BBXSG76?ocid=spartandhp
https://www.theverge.com/2019/12/5/20996107/iphone-cellphone-head-injuries-more-common
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