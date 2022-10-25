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10/24/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Wen Jiabao suggested establishing an investigation task force for “the political incident of the 20th Party Congress”. Xi Jinping will call on all the CCP members to be the role models of living a frugal life and carry out the extreme “Zero COVID” quarantines to implement the “military first” policy. The 93 million CCP members will be the first to suffer en