Ernst Zündel: Unbowed (35 minute video documentary produced in 2017 by Lady Michelle Renouf)

This brief introduction to the video is closely based on an article in Metapedia about Lady Renouf ; details of the video follow.

Lady Michèle Renouf (born 1946) was an Australian model, actress and political activist. Now a British national, she has become known in recent years for her defense of people who hold heretical opinions of WWII history such as David Irving, Robert Faurisson, Richard Williamson, Germar Rudolf, Fredrick Töben, and Ernst Zundel. Though not a revisionist author or researcher herself, she has commented on the problems of Zionism.



In 1991, after the failure of her first marriage, she married New Zealander Sir Francis Renouf, a merchant banker and former POW in a German camp. Her husband Francis was seventy-two years old at the time and Michèle forty-four, 28 years younger. The marriage was not to last. It apparently collapsed as a result of a media induced storm in which Sir Francis was held up to ridicule for allegedly marrying an Australian truck driver’s daughter instead of the Russian noblewoman he had originally thought her to be. He is quoted as describing his marriage as a “nasty accident”. However, though the marriage ended in divorce, Sir Francis appears to have attempted a reconciliation with the beautiful Michèle before dying of a heart attack.



It doesn’t matter if Lady Renouf is a genuine aristocrat or not. Maybe she is, maybe she isn’t. What is certain is that she would certainly pass as a highborn patrician lady if she should ever find herself enjoying a tête–à–tête and tea and cucumber sandwiches with the Queen of England. Her beautifully modulated cut glass English accent is the finest I have ever heard. Only in the most rarefied circles of the high aristocracy do you find people nowadays with such post accents.



Some Jews and their supporters have called Lady Renouf an “anti-Semite”, a charge rejected by the lady herself on the grounds that she does not regard Judaism as genetic but as ideological. “You don’t have to be Jewish to be Jewish“, she once famously claimed — a sentiment one has to agree with when one looks around and takes note of the millions of gentiles who are even more Jewish than the Jews. She has described Judaism as a “repugnant and hate-filled religion” and is quoted as telling the Teheran Conference in 2006, “Anti-Semitism is caused by the anti-gentile nature of Judaism”.



There have many attempts by the usual suspects to kill or intimidate Lady Renouf, including a threat to send her the deadly poison ricin through the mail. Conferences at which she was scheduled to appear have had to be canceled at the last moment for security reasons. The admirable lady remains above it all, aloof and Olympian, gently suggesting that the Jewish Problem could easily be solved by persuading the Jews to relocate to Birobidjan in Siberia.



Sadly, the Jews are not interested in this common sense solution to the Jewish Problem.



They prefer Israel, and after Israel — the World itself!



Based on Metapedia



Ernst Zündel: Unbowed (35:16)

A personal Telling Films tribute by Lady Michèle Renouf to German-Canadian artist, publisher and dedicated campaigner for historical truth Ernst Zündel, born 23rd April 1939, died 5th August 2017 at his ancestral home in southern Germany. Uniquely interviewed as he was released from Mannheim Prison in 2010 and during his journey back to his childhood home in the Black Forest, and updated in this unexpurgated version after Ernst Zündel’s death, this film documents his decades of legal struggle for source-critical justice in Canada and Germany, literally illustrated by Ernst’s own art works created during his years of imprisonment, and includes an interview with his lawyer Dr. Herbert Schaller.



VIDEO : 35:16 mins