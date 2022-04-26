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VIDEO: IMF Director Admits Global Collapse Imminent
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495 views • April 26, 2022
During an IMF “Debate on the Global Economy” Thursday, International Monetary Fund Director Kristalina Georgieva hinted that the world’s economic overlords may have screwed us all.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/imf-director-we-didnt-think-through-the-consequences-of-printing-too-much-money/
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Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/imf-director-we-didnt-think-through-the-consequences-of-printing-too-much-money/
Get Yours Today At Cost & Help Support The Infowar!
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