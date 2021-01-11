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Chris Wallace asks Mick Mulvaney if he feels responsible for enabling Trump
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80 views • January 11, 2021
Former Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney argues the Capitol riot was ‘an extreme event’ and that current calls for impeachment ‘will be looked at very differently’ by members of Congress than previous efforts.
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